Farmers Lauded For Their Resilience

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has lauded the nation’s farmers for the resilience they have demonstrated despite the unprecedented obstacles brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Speaking at the Montpelier Agricultural and Industrial Show in St. James on April 18, Mr. Charles Jr. said the sector continued on a positive trajectory over the past two years, recording high levels of production.
“Despite the pandemic, despite the challenges, it was our farmers who showed the resilience, determination and the discipline, and they went out there, and for the last two years, the entire world, including Jamaica, was in trouble, but our farmers allowed us to have and record the highest level of production ever recorded in Jamaica last year,” the Minister said.
He pointed out that the Ministry will continue to put programmes in place to boost the sector and stimulate further growth.
“Because of our farmers, because of the fisherfolk, we have seen double-digit increases in the Ministry of Agriculture, and we are going to continue to grow strong, because the Ministry, through RADA (Rural Agricultural Development Authority), AIC (Agro-Investment Corporation) and NIC (National Irrigation Commission), will be providing irrigation water,” the Minister noted.
“We’re going to be retooling and restructuring RADA, we’re going to be giving strength to the dairy industry, we’re going to continue our production incentive programme and we are going to ensure that we pump money, strength and support into our farmers,” he added.
For his part, Acting Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said agriculture needs to be revolutionised using technology, in order to attract more young people to the sector.
He underscored that for agriculture to be sustainable, “youth must be fully engaged, not because they can’t find jobs but because they take it as a primary business”.
“Over the years, we have seen a large percentage of our farmers growing old, retiring, or even giving up agriculture and there is very little interest from the younger generation to continue the legacy. Youth need to play a greater role in the sector. It is against this background that I encourage the youth to take up the government grants, land and capacity development offers, to bolster agriculture and fill the gaps in food production,” Councillor Vernon said.