Turbidity Affecting NWC Operations

The National Water Commission (NWC) has suspended distribution of water from one system in St. James and another system in Trelawny, as a result of high turbidity. The affected NWC systems and service areas that are now without piped water include:
- Queen of Spain 1&3 wells, which serve Wakefield, Deeside, Bunkers Hill, Friendship, Unity, Dromilly, Bounty Hall, Hammersmith, New Cargen, Hampden and Green Park.
- Cambridge treatment plant which serves Cambridge, Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Ducketts, Greenwich, Bethel Town and Argyle Mountain.
The NWC will restart the systems as soon as the turbidity subsides. For further information, customers may contact the NWC toll free at 888-225-5692.