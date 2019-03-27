Persons Encouraged to Donate Sport Artefacts for Proposed Museum

Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging persons in possession of sport artefacts and memorabilia to donate them to the collection for the proposed National Sport Museum.

“(It can be) any little thing – a poster, an invitation – anything at all that relates to the journey that Jamaica has made in our sports development and in the various international exploits that we have experienced in sports,” she said.

Miss Grange was speaking at the opening ceremony for a three-day Digital Asset Workshop, at the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC) in Kingston, on Tuesday (March 26).

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging persons in possession of sport artefacts and memorabilia to donate them to the collection for the proposed National Sport Museum.

“(It can be) any little thing – a poster, an invitation – anything at all that relates to the journey that Jamaica has made in our sports development and in the various international exploits that we have experienced in sports,” she said.

Miss Grange was speaking at the opening ceremony for a three-day Digital Asset Workshop, at the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC) in Kingston, on Tuesday (March 26).

She stressed that even if persons do not believe the items are important, they should still bring them out. “We are waiting to collect them from you,” the Minister said, adding that donors will be acknowledged.

In the meantime, the Sport Minister welcomed the workshop, noting that it represents one of the fundamental steps along the way to the establishment of the National Sport Museum.

She reminded that the museum is a legacy project, which remains a national priority of the Government.

“The National Sport Museum will serve as a knowledge bank, collecting and documenting all material pertinent to Jamaicans who have primarily dedicated their lives as athletes and support personnel,” she said.

The Minister informed that the Government is in discussion with the CPTC to use studio space to stage periodic exhibitions of artefacts now in the National Sport Museum Collection.

“We have also signed a service agreement with CPTC for the production of a number of videos on sports personalities, including Olympian Dr. Cynthia Thompson, who passed recently,” she said.

In addition, plans are under way for the operation of a virtual museum before the physical structure is built at Arthur Wint Drive, directly across from the main entrance to the National Stadium and adjacent to Marley Place.

In preparation for the virtual museum, workshop participants are being trained to digitise some items in the National Sport Museum Collection, the bulk of which comes from the collection of artefacts being held in storage by the Institute of Jamaica.

These artefacts include a replica of the London 2012 Olympic Torch, a pair of Veronica Campbell-Brown’s running shoes, two ice hockey pucks and a baseball cap.

The workshop, which concludes on Wednesday (March 29), is a result of the Strategic Business Plan for the establishment of the National Sport Museum.

The objectives are to share the importance of creating digital content for museums/cultural institutions/archives for multiuse platforms; share ways that digital content can be used to create online exhibits, create unique graphics for exhibits, create published materials, and create unique technological exhibits; and provide hands-on learning opportunities for cultural staff on the steps to digitise content, including scanning and photographing items.