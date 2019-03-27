Jimmy Cliff Honour on Thursday

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says her Ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism and the St James Municipal Corporation to honour the Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff at a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Montego Bay, St James.

Minister Grange says the hip strip in the city will be renamed in the singer’s honour.

Minister Grange said:“I believe this is a well-deserved honour for Jimmy Cliff and appropriate recognition of his contribution to Jamaica. I have been working on this initiative for a while with stakeholders including my colleague, Ed Bartlett, the Tourism Minister; the MP, Minister Chang; Mayor Davis and the team at the St James Municipal Corporation; and Jimmy Cliff’s team. I am very happy that all is now in place for the unveiling of the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.”

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says her Ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism and the St James Municipal Corporation to honour the Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff at a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Montego Bay, St James.

Minister Grange says the hip strip in the city will be renamed in the singer’s honour.

Minister Grange said:

“I believe this is a well-deserved honour for Jimmy Cliff and appropriate recognition of his contribution to Jamaica. I have been working on this initiative for a while with stakeholders including my colleague, Ed Bartlett, the Tourism Minister; the MP, Minister Chang; Mayor Davis and the team at the St James Municipal Corporation; and Jimmy Cliff’s team. I am very happy that all is now in place for the unveiling of the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.”

The Civic Ceremony — led by the Mayor of Montego Bay, His Worship Councillor Homer Davis — will take place at the Old Hospital Park in Montego Bay, St James starting at 4pm.

The ceremony will include musical tributes by Dean Frazer, Richie Spice, Karen Smith, among others.