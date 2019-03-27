WPM Removes Bulky Waste from Cambridge, St. James

Story Highlights Regional Operations Manager of Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited, Garnet Edmondson, says to date, the organisation has removed more than 30 truckloads of bulky waste from the Cambridge community in St. James.

The bulky waste items were removed from the community in order to prevent them from becoming mosquito breeding sites, Mr. Edmondson noted.

He said the recent opening of a garbage holding area in Cambridge, which consists of four large garbage skips, has been successful, so much so that the St. James Public Health Department has proposed a partnership with WPM to have similar facilities in other sections of the parish.

“We have raised the bar, because we now have the St. James Public Health Department offering to partner with us to do similar skips in Rose Hall (St. James). The Elegant Corridor (in Rose Hall) has concrete receptacles along the road, and they are not fit for that location,” Mr. Edmondson said.

Additionally, he noted that there will be further improvements made by WPM to the way in which persons in western communities discard various types of solid waste.

“With garbage being stored and the impact of sun and water, we may want to cover these skip areas. We might also want to create an area where people can put their non-compactable waste, like old refrigerators and old stoves, so you do not see them on the roadside,” Mr. Edmondson said.