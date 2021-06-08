Pay Keen Attention To Credible Information During Hurricane Season – Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, is calling on residents of Kingston and St. Andrew to pay keen attention to information from credible media outlets throughout the ongoing hurricane season.

Speaking at a meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, today (June 8), Mr. Ennis said credible information will enable them to undertake the necessary preparation activities for the season and improve their state of readiness.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season will last from June 1 to November 30.

“I call on all citizens of Kingston and St. Andrew to pay keen attention to all credible news media, bulletins and general information emanating from the Office of the Prime Minister, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and the Meteorological [Service of Jamaica] on matters relating to activities throughout this season,” Councillor Ennis said.

He informed that the Mayor, Councillor Senator Delroy Williams, who is Chairman of the Parish Disaster Committee, will be convening the inter-agency multisectoral meeting to address preparations for the season.

Councillor Ennis said the meeting will also address and outline the role and function of each agency within the partnership to ensure that full information is shared and that should any eventuality occur, “we are all clear on what steps are to be taken”.

“Now that we have entered the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we have the usual added leadership responsibility to be agents of full preparedness and ensure that we do all that we can to place our respective divisions in a state of readiness to minimise exposure, risk and loss of lives,” he said.