PHOTOS: ONE Laptop Or Tablet Per Child Handover At Gaynstead High School

Education
June 8, 2021
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Wi lliams, greets President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Jasford Gabriel, at the ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child Initiative’, handover ceremony, which was held in the Ministry’s conference room, today (June 8).

 

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), speaks with students from Gaynstead High School, Frajeeka Davis (left) and Shanel Powell, after they receive tablets though the Ministry’s ‘One laptop or Tablet Per Child Initiative’, today (June 8), at the Ministry, in Kingston.
