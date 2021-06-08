High Commissioner Expresses Confidence In Jamaica Becoming Global Logistics Hub

British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Asif Ahmad, has expressed confidence in the country to achieve the goal of becoming a global logistics hub.

Delivering an address at the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) Virtual Summit held recently, he cited his experience witnessing the successful implementation and growth of special economic zones in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

The High Commissioner emphasised that Jamaica, too, can experience exponential success.

“It is with the benefit of seeing successes on the ground in these fast-growing economies that I have confidence in lending my support to what Jamaica wants to achieve as a logistics and business hub,” said Mr. Ahmad.

Commenting on Jamaica’s international partnership with the United Kingdom (UK), he underscored the UK’s commitment to the process for development.

“In recent years, we have committed over $20 billion as part of our development assistance programme. Our strategy is to work in areas that will sustain growth and not lock Jamaica into perpetual dependence. In fact, Jamaica is on the path to sustainable growth,” Mr. Ahmad noted.

These areas of partnership include disaster mitigation, market expansion and plugging the country into the global financial system.

He also commended the country’s debt reduction and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the attractiveness of doing business in Jamaica, the High Commissioner extended special assistance to British companies wishing to establish a business presence in Jamaica.

“The logistics picture for air and sea transport is improving. The political climate in Jamaica is good for business. Successive governments, elected in smooth electoral processes, have adopted the same economic policies. There is cross-party support for the special economic zones. The focus is on making Jamaica an attractive place to do business. Alongside macroeconomic resilience, there is political stability and a reliable legal framework,” the High Commissioner said.

“If you are a British company, then my trade team will work directly with you to set up in Jamaica. The opportunity is here. The infrastructure is ready and you can help design the future of the special economic zone in Jamaica,” Mr. Ahmad said.