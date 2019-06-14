Outdated Cameras to be Replaced in JamaicaEye

Story Highlights The Ministry of National Security says there will be a replacement of outdated cameras that were installed years ago, as part of the full islandwide roll-out of the surveillance project, JamaicaEye, which is slated for September this year.

Senior Director, Major Technology Transformation Branch, Ministry of National Security, Arvel Grant, told JIS News that several cameras were installed in public spaces prior to the launch of JamaicaEye in March 2018.

“For example, the May Pen and Mandeville CCTV programmes were launched in 2008/2009 and those are being changed in time for the full operationalisation of the programme by September,” he pointed out.

The Ministry of National Security says there will be a replacement of outdated cameras that were installed years ago, as part of the full islandwide roll-out of the surveillance project, JamaicaEye, which is slated for September this year.

Senior Director, Major Technology Transformation Branch, Ministry of National Security, Arvel Grant, told JIS News that several cameras were installed in public spaces prior to the launch of JamaicaEye in March 2018.

“For example, the May Pen and Mandeville CCTV programmes were launched in 2008/2009 and those are being changed in time for the full operationalisation of the programme by September,” he pointed out.

According to Mr Grant, the location of the installations, which are ongoing, will not be revealed for security purposes.

“In our assessment, and to protect the integrity of the security project, it is important for us to safeguard some information relating to the number of cameras, camera specifications and the exact locations at which they are installed,” he said.

The Ministry noted that there are currently three primary phases of installation, with a focus on areas in St. James, St. Catherine, and Kingston and St. Andrew.

The implementation of the third phase will continue over the long-term and will seek to expand the programme through additional private partnerships and the new camera installations by the Government.

JamaicaEye is part of an islandwide network of camera surveillance systems designed to increase the safety of all citizens. These cameras monitor public spaces across the island and assist the authorities in responding to accidents, disasters and acts of criminality.