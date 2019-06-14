Educators Commended for Preparing First PEP Students

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, is commending educators for their role in preparing students to sit the first Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

He was speaking to JIS News at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Helen Stills Development Day event held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St. James, recently.

A total of 41,617 grade-six students sat the examination earlier this year, the results of which will be announced by the end of the third week in June.

The students were tested in three stages with a Performance Task Test held on March 27 and 28; an Ability Test on February 26; and a Curriculum-based Test on April 16 and 17.

“The exams went very well and I want to thank the officials from the Ministry, and all our education officers for the work that they did, and most importantly, I want to thank our principals and teachers for believing in the programme. I also want to thank our parents for embracing the programme,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

He noted that while there were some concerns in the initial stages, the students were enthusiastic about the exams and are looking forward to the results.

PEP, which replaces the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) as the national secondary school entrance test, is intended to provide a better and more complete profile of students’ academic and critical-thinking capabilities at the end of primary-level education.

The annual Helen Stills Development Day, named for a former Knox College Principal, provides a forum for the sharing of best practices and innovative ideas as well as to enhance teachers’ personal and professional growth and development.

This year’s event was held under the theme ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development’.