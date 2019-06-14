President of The Republic of Ghana to Visit Jamaica

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness will welcome to Jamaica His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for a two-day official working visit.

The visit will begin tomorrow Saturday (June 15). Prime Minister Holness will hold talks with His Excellency Akufo-Addo at Jamaica House on Saturday afternoon following which the two leaders will give a statement to the media.

President Akufo-Addo will also engage in a number of activities on Saturday including a tour Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St. Ann.

On Sunday, the Ghanaian President will meet with the leadership of the University of the West Indies.

He will also give a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

The President will wrap his visit on Sunday by giving remarks at the Opening of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Jamaica Conference Centre.