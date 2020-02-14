Organisers Of Expo 2020 Confident Of Success

Story Highlights As St. James business interests and other stakeholders gear up for Expo 2020, organisers say they are confident this will be the biggest in the event’s 30-year history.

Spearheaded by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event will once again be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, and will last from March 6 to 8.

Chamber President, Janet Silvera, said Expo 2020, which allows local business operators, notably in Montego Bay and its immediate environs, to display their products and services to the wider public, has been creating a buzz “locally and internationally”.

“What we here at the Chamber are bent on doing is to have our local providers of goods and services build a relationship with the overseas delegations where business partnerships can be formed,” Ms. Silvera pointed out.

She said that 30 years ago, Cuba was the first international delegation to grace the floor at the Expo, and members are confirmed “to be here for this the 30th anniversary”.

“We are still getting bookings as it relates to the overseas interests, so those numbers will soon be tallied and made available. What I can freely say is that we have been getting a lot of traction both locally and internationally, where I can safely say, with a little less than a month to go, that this is shaping up to be our biggest yet,” Ms. Silvera added.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, said the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Expo 2020 represents the best of what the tourism capital has to offer, and that the St. James Municipality “is more than a willing participant”.

He is urging local businesses to get involved and to capitalise on the many opportunities and “contacts” they will be having at their disposal.

Mayor Davis said the Expo will only add to the prestige of the city and that the Montego Bay Chamber should be commended for once again showcasing the resort city in a positive light and for the good of the country.

The three-day trade show and expo will include seminars, business-to-business matchmaking and a market for buyers and sellers.

“There will be something to interest the individual, the family, the micro and small business operator, and large enterprises,” Ms. Silvera added.