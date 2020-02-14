$239 Million Set Aside For IECSJ Project

Story Highlights A total of $239 million has been set aside for the Improvement of the Emergency Communication System in Jamaica (IECSJ) project.

Details are outlined in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which is being implemented by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), is to develop a national emergency communication system to coordinate incident response among the various critical agencies of government and volunteers.

The aim is to have an effective emergency telecommunications infrastructure and platform to facilitate timely communication among government agencies and first responders during an emergency.

Anticipated targets for the 2020/2021 period include the procurement and installation of communication equipment, preparation of access roads to communication tower sites, and the training of technical support personnel.

Another target is the execution of the Government of Jamaica maintenance and sustainability plan.

It is anticipated that the IECSJ project will assist in modernising and expanding the structure, capacity and competencies of ODPEM.

Additionally, it will significantly strengthen ODPEM’s preparedness to respond in the event of natural disasters, through mechanisms to improve the timeliness of response and recovery at the national, parish and community levels.

Achievements as at December 2019 included site reconnaissance and survey of 30 repeater sites to determine the structural integrity of the towers.

Joint funding is being provided by the Government of Jamaica and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).