CEO Of JIS Recognised By University Of The West Indies

CEO Of JIS Recognised By University Of The West Indies

Story Highlights Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe, has been recognised by her alma mater, the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, for Distinguished Public Service in Media.

Mrs. Rowe took the ‘Walk of Pride’ on the red carpet at the UWI’s Homecoming Commemoration Ceremony, held on the lawns of the Mona campus on Thursday (February 13).

The UWI ‘Walk of Pride’ is a short segment in which outstanding alumni of the UWI walk a red carpet, during which their accomplishments over the past years are highlighted by the campus.

Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe, has been recognised by her alma mater, the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, for Distinguished Public Service in Media.

Mrs. Rowe took the ‘Walk of Pride’ on the red carpet at the UWI’s Homecoming Commemoration Ceremony, held on the lawns of the Mona campus on Thursday (February 13).

The UWI ‘Walk of Pride’ is a short segment in which outstanding alumni of the UWI walk a red carpet, during which their accomplishments over the past years are highlighted by the campus.

A release from the UWI stated that Mrs. Rowe was being formally recognised because she led her team in “revolutionising the JIS programmes to succinct five-minute features and later established the agency’s social media footprint”.

“Under her leadership, the JIS achieved significant successes in revenue, public awareness and branding. Recently, a perception survey reported that the JIS achieved a high favourability rating of 71 per cent among Jamaicans,” the release said.

Mrs. Rowe is also a Justice of the Peace. She was recently awarded the RJRGleaner Communications Group Honour Award for Public Service, based on her inspiring leadership and her role in the modernisation of the government agency.

A Public Relations Specialist, with more than 17 years’ experience, she joined the Government’s premier information agency immediately after graduating from the UWI, Mona, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She went on to achieve a Master’s Degree in Communication Studies and secured a Diploma in Public Relations, and training in Risk Communication in Washington DC and Panama.

She was promoted to the position of CEO in 2009. Previously, she served as Public Relations Manager for seven years at the agency.

In response to her recognition, Mrs. Rowe said she feels honoured and that it is “quite a proud moment in her career”.

Other alumni members recognised were Media Practitioner, Julian Rogers; former Managing Director, Carreras Limited, Marcus Steele; Journalist, Giovanni Dennis; Jamaican Discus Thrower, Fedrick Dacres; Jamaican Athlete, Traves Smikle; and Judge, Hon. Justice Judith Pusey.