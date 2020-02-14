NCDS Prevention, Management Project Gets $453 Million

Story Highlights The Prevention and Care Management of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Programme in the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been allocated $453 million to undertake necessary works in the new fiscal year.

The objective of the project is to improve the health of the Jamaican population by strengthening comprehensive policies for the prevention of NCDs and their risk factors, and to provide greater access to an upgraded and integrated health system.

As stated in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the funds earmarked will go towards completing geotechnical studies and designs for the renovation/construction at three hospitals and 10 health centres across the island.

The Prevention and Care Management of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Programme in the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been allocated $453 million to undertake necessary works in the new fiscal year.

The objective of the project is to improve the health of the Jamaican population by strengthening comprehensive policies for the prevention of NCDs and their risk factors, and to provide greater access to an upgraded and integrated health system.

As stated in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the funds earmarked will go towards completing geotechnical studies and designs for the renovation/construction at three hospitals and 10 health centres across the island.

The allocation will also facilitate the design and implementation of a sustainable Electronic Health Record (EHR) Platform, and strengthen the tele-health/tele-mentoring capacity of the Ministry, to include chronic care management.

The project, which commenced in June 2017, is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).