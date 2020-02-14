JNSC Gets New Multipurpose Building

The Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) now has a permanent home, following the opening of a new multipurpose building at Up Park Camp in Kingston.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, opened the multistorey complex on Thursday (February 13).

Mr. Holness said the move to establish the facility is just another step in expanding the JNSC component of the larger Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.

“We expect that as we expand the programme… we will use the JNSC to do other things, such as improve the level of innovation in society, to improve the level of social and philanthropic activities in society, so it is a long-term programme,” he said.

The $500-million multipurpose facility features male and female student barracks, classrooms, an auditorium and staff quarters.

Mr. Holness said the Government is making significant investment in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to upgrade its infrastructure and ability to deliver.

“You have carried the name of the JDF by virtue of upholding very high professional and leadership standards. I urge you, do not do anything that will threaten that, because it is that high level of public trust that has kept this organisation even when the infrastructure, the tools and equipment that you have were not keeping apace with that high level of professionalism and integrity and faithfulness to the people of Jamaica,” he argued.

Mr. Holness pointed out that the Government is taking a strategic approach to increasing the army.

The HOPE programme provides educational and job opportunities for young people. The initiative is targeted at persons aged 18 to 24, who are not employed or enrolled in a school or programme of training.

The JNSC was established in 2017 as part of the HOPE programme. It is the standard mode of enlistment for persons joining the JDF to serve as full-time soldiers. Since the conception of the programme, more than 3,000 persons have been trained.

Also taking part in the opening of the new building were National Security Minister, Hon. Dr Horace Chang; Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General, Rocky Meade; Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte; and Opposition Spokesperson on National Security, Fitz Jackson.