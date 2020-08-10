One More Death, 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health & Wellness regrets to advise that another COVID-19 positive patient has died.

The deceased is a 37 year old male from St. Catherine. This local transmission not epidemiologically linked case brings to 14, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths for the island.

At the same time, as at Sunday (August 9), Jamaica recorded 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bring case total for the island to 1,023.

Recoveries remained at 745 (72.8% recovery rate), while the country is currently managing 206 (20.1%) active cases, including six moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill patients now and 58 cases (5.7%) have returned to their countries of origin.

The newly confirmed cases consist of 14 females and six (6) males with ages ranging from four months to 66 years. Of the new cases, one is an imported case with an address in St. Thomas. Nine are contacts of confirmed cases with two from St. Mary and seven from St. Thomas. Ten of the new cases are currently under investigation from St Thomas (9) and Kingston & St Andrew (1).

Of the cases from St. Thomas, 13 are related to investigations of cases in the Community Quarantine area in the Parish.

The COVID-19 case record for Jamaica now consists of 375 imported cases; 312 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 76 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 24 are under investigation.

Some 573 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 450 (44%) are males. They range in age from two months to 88 years.

The public is reminded to be vigilant in the practice of COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public situations.

Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders, to help to protect their own health and the health of others.

Further information can be had from the Ministry of Health and Wellness via phone at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or email at covid19@moh.gov.jm.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 pm on Sunday August 9, 2020