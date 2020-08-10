Jamaica Customs to close its Newport East and King Street offices today – August 10

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is advising all its stakeholders that due to an emerging situation, all its offices located at Newport East and King Street, Kingston, will be closed this Monday, August 10, 2020.

The JCA is assuring its customers that the entity will continue to provide all online services and that staff will continue to liaise with customers under its teleworking regime.

The entity is further advising that all other Customs offices, including locations at the air and sea ports will remain open to the public.

CEO/Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker said that the closure of these two Customs locations is due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 with one of its employees.

She indicated that the offices are currently undergoing a comprehensive sanitising excercise and that the closure is a precautionary measure for both staff and customers.

The Commissioner also reiterated that the entity will continue to institute and practise the public health measures geared at preventing and combating COVID-19.

The JCA’s Newport East and King Street offices will re-open for regular business on Tuesday, August 11.

Jamaica Customs, thanks its stakeholders for their understanding, and will continue to serve you efficiently and effectively.