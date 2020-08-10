St. Thomas Quarantine Impacts Morant Bay Tax Office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise persons that the Morant Bay Tax Office will be closed from Monday, August 10, 2020 and during the period of the fourteen (14) day COVID-19 quarantine imposed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the Church Corner area in the parish of St. Thomas.

The closure comes as we have been advised that the boundaries of the quarantined areas include the location of that office.

The quarantine measure forms part of the Government’s response strategies to the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica, and the growing number of confirmed cases in several communities in the parish.

The closure of the Morant Bay Tax Office means that taxpayers, outside of the quarantined communities, are advised to visit the Port Morant Tax Office or any Tax Office convenient to them to conduct their usual tax transactions.

TAJ is reminding customers that several services may be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, such as paying Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fees, Traffic Ticket, as well as the filing and payment of monthly payroll taxes and fees that will be due on August 14. Additionally application for Tax Compliance Certificate will only be accepted online.

TAJ also takes the opportunity to remind persons who have recently travelled from overseas or who know that they have come into contact with persons who have travelled or been exposed to COVID-19 and are within a 14-days quarantined period that they should not visit any Tax Office. This appeal comes as the administration works to protect the health and safety of our staff, customers and other stakeholders.

Tax Administration Jamaica regrets the inconvenience that may be caused by the closure of the Morant Bay Tax Office.

For further information persons may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.