One more COVID-19 related death, 79 new cases recorded

Regrettably, the Ministry of Health & Wellness confirms one new COVID-19-related death. The deceased is a 54 year old male from St. James. The total number of deaths now stand at 33 (1.1%), while five more deaths in COVID-19 positive individuals are under investigation.

As at Sunday (September 6), the country recorded 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 3,103. Over the same period, recoveries increased by eight, bringing total recoveries to 958 (30.9% recovery rate).

Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 50 females and 29 males, with ages ranging from one year to 76 years. The cases were recorded in St. Catherine (34), Kingston & St. Andrew (28), St. Ann (9), St. Elizabeth (3), Clarendon (2), Portland (2) and Manchester (1). Two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases while the remaining 77 are under investigation.

Sixteen (16) moderately ill patients and eight critically ill patients are among the 2,033 (65.5%) active cases now under observation in Jamaica. Seventy-one (71) of the cases recorded on the island have returned to their countries of origin. Some 26,899 persons of interest are quarantined at home while seven remain in quarantine at government facilities.

Jamaica now has 459 imported cases; 675 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 243 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 1,490 are under investigation.

Some 1,700 (55%) all cases are females and 1,401 (45%) are males. The sex classification of two cases are being investigated. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 13 days to 97 years.

Jamaicans must consistently observe all the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the further spread of COVID-19, as the country is now in the community transmission phase of the pandemic. These measures include the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents must also comply with the quarantine orders.

Clinical Management Summary as at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020