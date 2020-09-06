Jamaica records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

Story Highlights The two latest COVID-19-related deaths are of an 80-year-old female with a history of uncontrolled hypertension and a 42-year-old male who was hypertensive, diabetic and obese. Both deceased were from Kingston and St. Andrew and died while receiving treatment in hospital. They bring to 32 the number of COVID-19-related deaths.

The 60 new positives recorded in the last 24 hours bring to 3,024 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the island. Of the 60 new cases, 30 are females and 30 are males, with ages ranging from four (4) years to 78 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (34), Clarendon (6), St. Catherine (7), Manchester (7), Portland (2), St. Ann (1), St. Elizabeth (1), Trelawny (1), and St. Thomas (1).

It is with regret that the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports the passing of two more persons due to COVID-19. The island also recorded 60 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The two latest COVID-19-related deaths are of an 80-year-old female with a history of uncontrolled hypertension and a 42-year-old male who was hypertensive, diabetic and obese. Both deceased were from Kingston and St. Andrew and died while receiving treatment in hospital. They bring to 32 the number of COVID-19-related deaths.

Elderly persons and persons with chronic illnesses are at higher risk for severe illness and death. All members of the public must wear masks, wash or sanitise hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, clean used surfaces regularly, and stay home if they are ill, in order to protect the vulnerable population.

NEW CASES

The 60 new positives recorded in the last 24 hours bring to 3,024 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the island. Of the 60 new cases, 30 are females and 30 are males, with ages ranging from four (4) years to 78 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (34), Clarendon (6), St. Catherine (7), Manchester (7), Portland (2), St. Ann (1), St. Elizabeth (1), Trelawny (1), and St. Thomas (1).

Further, two of the new cases were local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked) while the other 58 are under investigation.

At this time, there are 459 imported cases; 673 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 243 cases that are local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked); and 1,413 cases under investigation.

Some 1,651 (55%) of the total number of confirmed cases are females and 1,371 (45%) males. The sex of two of the cases is under investigation. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 13 days to 97 years.

RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES

Jamaica’s recovery numbers are now up to 950 (31.4%), with the discharge of 28 more persons from care. There are currently 1,965 active cases being monitored, including 12 who are moderately ill and seven (7) who are critically ill.

There are 71 (2.4%) cases who have returned to their countries of origin, in addition to the 32 (1.0%) who have died. There are three cases of coincidental death of a COVID-19-positive individual and three deaths that are under investigation.

Clinical Management Summary as at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020