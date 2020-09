Criminal Records Office temporarily closed

The public is being advised that the Criminal Records Office, located at 8-10 Orange Street in downtown Kingston, will be temporarily closed to the public on Monday, September 07.

This is to facilitate sanitization of the premises as a result of some members of staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms; this has triggered the JCF’s COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures which has led to them being tested and placed in quarantine.

Updates will be provided.