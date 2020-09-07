PHOTO: PIOJ/USAID 38 Million partnership supporting youth transformation in St James communities

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), distributes masks to members of the public during a public awareness exercise put on by the Ministry on Monday (August 31) to promote the use of masks in public spaces. Dr. Tufton, along with a team from the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), distributed Ministry of Health and Wellness branded fabric masks to commuters in Half-Way Tree.

