PHOTO: PIOJ/USAID 38 Million partnership supporting youth transformation in St James communities

JIS News
home » JIS News » Community
Photo of the day
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), distributes masks to members of the public during a public awareness exercise put on by the Ministry on Monday (August 31) to promote the use of masks in public spaces. Dr. Tufton, along with a team from the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), distributed Ministry of Health and Wellness branded fabric masks to commuters in Half-Way Tree.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Community
Coronavirus
September 7, 2020
Health & Wellness
September 6, 2020
Election 2020
September 6, 2020
JIS radio
September 7, 2020
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
September 7, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
September 7, 2020
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
Get the facts