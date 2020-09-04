Jamaica records two more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

It is with regret that the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports the passing of two more persons due to COVID-19. The island also recorded 74 new positives as at Thursday (September 3).

The two latest COVID-19-related deaths are of an 81-year old female from St. Ann and a 35-year-old male from Manchester. Both deceased had comorbidities, namely diabetes and hypertension. There are now 29 COVID-19-related deaths in Jamaica.

The island has also recorded one additional case of a coincidental death of a person confirmed with SARS-CoV-2. This is a case that was previously recorded as a death under investigation. The case is a 56-year-old male from Clarendon.

NEW CASES

The 74 new positives recorded in the last 24 hours bring to 2,896 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of that 74 newly confirmed cases, 36 are females and 38 are males, with ages ranging from 12 to 76 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (25), St. Catherine (14), St. Thomas (5), Manchester (6), St. Ann (1), St. James (1), St. Elizabeth (21) and Westmoreland (1). All of the new cases are under investigation.

At this time, there are 459 imported cases; 659 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 242 local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked), and 1,300 under investigation.

Some 1,587 (55%) of the total confirmed cases are females and 1,307 (45%) are males, with ages ranging from 13 days to 97 years. The sex of two of the cases is under investigation.

There are currently 1,873 (64.7%) active cases being monitored, including seven (7) critically ill persons and 11 who are moderately ill.

RECOVERIES

Recoveries are now up to 921 or 31.8%. Seventy-one (71) or 2.5% of persons have returned to their countries of origin.

Clinical Management Summary as at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020