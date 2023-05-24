Olympic Gardens Health Centre’s Waiting Area Paved for Labour Day

Paving of the waiting area at the Olympic Gardens Health Centre in St. Andrew West Central to minimise dust was among the projects that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, participated in on Labour Day (May 23).
Prime Minister Holness, who is the constituency’s Member of Parliament, said prior to the waiting area’s renovation, “it was not a comfortable experience” for residents who visited.
“The residents have come together to pave the area and make the place look a little more aesthetically pleasing and comfortable,” he told JIS News.
Other activities undertaken in the constituency included painting of pedestrian crossings and assisting residents in removing bulky waste.
“I’m happy to see that members of the community [came] out to participate in the clean-up of their community. That is always a good sign for Labour Day,” he stated.
The theme of this year’s observance of Labour Day is ‘Plant a Tree for Life- Promoting Climate Change Mitigation, Food Security and Road Safety’.
Prime Minister Holness, other government officials, representatives of corporate Jamaica, as well as civil society organisations, participated in the planting of trees along Highway 2000 in the vicinity of Hartlands Road in St. Catherine, earlier in the day.
A total of 10,000 trees were targeted for planting under this exercise, which was the National Labour Day Project.