PHOTOS: Labour Day Activities in Portmore Labour Day 2023 May 23, 2023 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas (left), plants a tree along George Lee Boulevard during Labour Day activities in the municipality on Tuesday (May 23). Looking on are other volunteers and members of the community. Twenty trees were planted along the Boulevard from the Portmore Town Centre to Portmore HEART Academy in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Portmore City Municipality. Photo: Rudranath Fraser Disaster Coordinator, Portmore Municipal Corporation, Shanique Marsh, painting a sidewalk along George Lee Boulevard on Labour Day (May 23). PHOTOS: Labour Day Activities in Portmore JIS News | Presented by: Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas (right), paints the sidewalk along George Lee Boulevard during Labour Day activities in the municipality on Tuesday (May 23). Joining him are Chief Executive Officer, Portmore Municipal Corporation, Rovel Morris (second right), along with other volunteers. Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas (right), gives instructions to Disaster Coordinator, Portmore Municipal Corporation, Shanique Marsh, as she mixes paint during a Labour Day project in the community on Tuesday ((May 23).