JIS News
home » JIS News » Labour Day 2023

PHOTOS: Labour Day Activities in Portmore

Labour Day 2023
May 23, 2023
Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas (right), paints the sidewalk along George Lee Boulevard during Labour Day activities in the municipality on Tuesday (May 23). Joining him are Chief Executive Officer, Portmore Municipal Corporation, Rovel Morris (second right), along with other volunteers.

 

 

Mayor of Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas (right), gives instructions to Disaster Coordinator, Portmore Municipal Corporation, Shanique Marsh, as she mixes paint during a Labour Day project in the community on Tuesday ((May 23).
Skip to content