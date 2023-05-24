PHOTOS: Tree Planting at Woodhall Primary School Labour Day 2023 May 23, 2023 Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister with responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan (second right), looks on as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), joins students in planting a tree on the grounds of the Woodhall Primary School, during Labour Day activities on Tuesday (May 23). Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister with responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan (left) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (third right), join grade-five and grade-six students of Woodhall Primary School in planting poui trees along the border of the school’s playfield during Labour Day activities on Tuesday (May 23). PHOTOS: Tree Planting at Woodhall Primary School JIS News | Presented by: Related Morant Bay High School Spruced Up on Labour Day Related Mobay Mayor Calls for Sam Sharpe to Be Taught in Schools Related PHOTOS: Minister Chuck Labours at Grant’s Pen Peace Park Minister with responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan (left) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, applaud the efforts of students in planting a poui tree on the grounds of the of Woodhall Primary School, during Labour Day activities on Tuesday (May 23). Minister with responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), observe as Principal of Woodhall Primary School, Elisa Craig attends to a poui tree, which was planted on the school’s playfield during Labour Day activities on Tuesday (May 23). Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), gives a high five to a student, after a successful tree-planting exercise at Woodhall Primary School in Clarendon, on Labour Day, Tuesday (May 23). Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, looks on as students of Woodhall Primary School in Clarendon prepare the soil for planting a tree, during Labour Day activities at the school on Tuesday (May 23). Advertisements