JIS News
home » JIS News » Labour Day 2023

PHOTOS: Tree Planting at Woodhall Primary School

Labour Day 2023
May 23, 2023
Minister with responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan (left) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, applaud the efforts of students in planting a poui tree on the grounds of the of Woodhall Primary School, during Labour Day activities on Tuesday (May 23).

 

Minister with responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), observe as Principal of Woodhall Primary School, Elisa Craig attends to a poui tree, which was planted on the school’s playfield during Labour Day activities on Tuesday (May 23).

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), gives a high five to a student, after a successful tree-planting exercise at Woodhall Primary School in Clarendon, on Labour Day, Tuesday (May 23).

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, looks on as students of Woodhall Primary School in Clarendon prepare the soil for planting a tree, during Labour Day activities at the school on Tuesday (May 23).
Skip to content