Official Welcome For President Kagame of Rwanda

President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, arrived in Jamaica today (April 13) for his first official State visit.
His arrival commences a three-day trip intended for the deepening of bilateral relations between the countries. The visit is also in recognition of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, being celebrated this year.
His Excellency arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, where he was greeted by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman.
President Kagame was then escorted by the CDS to the National Dais for the playing of Rwanda’s National Anthem, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, formed by the First Battalion, Jamaica Regiment.
He was then introduced to government officials by the Prime Minister, which included, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith. President Kagame was also introduced to Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding.