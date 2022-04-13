Schools To Develop Intervention Plans Using NSLIP

Schools across the island are expected to develop their intervention plans using the National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP), which has been developed by the Ministry of Education and Youth to guide curriculum management for schools.
“The NSLIP includes extra teaching time for students through summer school and extra lesson/homework programmes, psychosocial engagements, parental engagements, strict monitoring of attendance, provision of digital learning resources, a robust accountability framework and focus on customised learning based on assessment data,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, said.
She was making her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 12.
The schools are being assisted by a technical team, including student-support coaches, special education officers, curriculum officers, national numeracy and literacy coaches and community relations officers to implement the plan, to track progress and to address learning challenges.
“Through these approaches, school leaders will be better able to make crucial decisions about teaching and learning to get students back on their learning tracks,” Mrs. Williams said.
She noted that the Ministry provided schools with a suite of diagnostic tests for grades one to nine from as early as September 2021.
“Since then, other school-based formative assessments designed to monitor student learning have been administered as well. This is an ongoing activity, which will be provided to all students as they return to face–to-face classes,” the Minister said.
To date, 6,074 students are making the best use of the Ministry’s online extra-lesson classes, and 11,926 students have registered and are now engaged in the face-to-face extra-lesson classes at both primary and secondary schools (6,175 secondary students and 5,751 primary students).