Rwandan State Visit
JIS News
PHOTOS: President Paul Kagame at National Heroes Park

April 13, 2022
President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame (centre), is greeted by Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Nathaniel Terrelonge (left), while portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), looks on. Occasion was a visit to the National Heroes Park, Kingston, today (April 13), where the President, who is on the island for a three-day State visit, laid a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Garvey.

 

President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame (second left), in discussion with Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right), while at the National Heroes Park, Kingston, today (April 13). Looking on are State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Alando Nathaniel Terrelonge (left), and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (right).
