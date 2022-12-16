Office of the Prime Minister Fêtes Seniors

Two hundred and eighteen golden-agers were fêted during the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM’s) annual end-of-year senior citizens treat, on Wednesday (December 14).

The seniors, who were drawn from the Golden Age Home, Marie Atkins Night Shelter, Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre, and George Abraham’s Home in the Corporate Area, were treated to lunch while enjoying live entertainment on the lawns of the OPM.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, led the distribution of gifts, personal-care items, and food packages that were also presented to the guests.

This year marked the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that the seniors were participating in the traditionally on-location event.

For the last two years, the treat took on a different format, with care packages being sent to homes for distribution to residents, due to pandemic restrictions.

A total of 500 senior citizens from various State and community care residences are to receive these items as part of the OPM’s 2022 Christmas treat.

Prime Minister Holness, in his greetings, assured the gathering that the Government is cognisant of their unique needs and pledged more assistance to this group.

“I know that the circumstances and conditions under which many of you live, presently, [are] not the best; it is something that is always on my mind. As we seek to improve the economy [and] improve our infrastructure, we must also improve the services and facilities we have for our seniors and our vulnerable, our shut-ins and our indigent. So, I want to give you the assurance that we will be spending more resources to improve the conditions under which you now live,” he said.

Noting that the measure of care extended to vulnerable groups is a reflection of the society’s “civility and progressiveness”, Mr. Holness said Jamaica must, therefore, match that standard by its deeds.

Retired Golden Age Home caregiver, Maureen Pryce, who was among the guests fêted, expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture extended by the Prime Minister.

“It was wonderful, and it was nice for the Prime Minister to acknowledge the seniors… we thank him for everything. I really thank him for taking time out of his busy schedule to treat us every Christmas,” she told JIS News, adding that she is anticipating further assistance being extended.

For her part, Candice Ingrid Wiggan, who is a resident of the Marie Atkins Shelter, thanked Mr. Holness for giving the undertaking to provide improved services and greater assistance to vulnerable groups.

“I feel that it is a good venture, because when the Government helps the elderly and homeless, it shows how caring the Government is for the most vulnerable in the society… and I really appreciate the effort he is making,” she said.