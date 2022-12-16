Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: St Andrew JPs Awards

Justice
December 16, 2022
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), shares in conversation with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, at the St. Andrew Justices of the Peace Association’s annual awards banquet held recently at the AC Kingston Hotel. This year’s staging honoured 36 JPs who continue to provide exemplary service to their respective communities and businesses with the highest level of integrity.Ps
