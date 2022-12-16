Government Explores Long-Term Leasing of Medical Equipment

To ensure reliability of medical machines in the public health system, the Government is exploring the long-term leasing of equipment, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.
Speaking at an open house and exhibition for the rehabilitation of the Old Harbour Health Centre in St. Catherine, on December 14), the Minister said the maintenance of machines is not where it should be, resulting in inadequate patient care, and the change will better serve the public.
“We are looking at leasing equipment as opposed to buying. We don’t maintain equipment very well, and under leasing arrangements we will get a maintenance contract. Too often people go to a hospital and the CT (Computed Tomography) Scan is there, but because of one thing, and no one knows what to do, it is not working,” the Minister noted.
He pointed out that under the new arrangements being explored, the entity that leases the equipment will have to maintain them, and after they serve their useful life, “they replace it with something else”.
The Old Harbour Health Centre and other facilities that are being upgraded in St. Catherine, are financed under the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and European Union (EU)-supported Health Systems Strengthening Programme, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The facilities include the 70-year-old Spanish Town Hospital.
Dr. Tufton told the audience that the Government is rehabilitating the health centre to meet the expanded need and health profile of the population.
“This is going to be a facility that will enhance your experience in Old Harbour,” the Minister said.
Scores of stakeholders, including residents, local health personnel and political representatives, were given the opportunity at the exhibition to have their questions and concerns addressed by senior medical officers and technical persons at the Ministry.