NWC Customers Urged To Make Use Of COVID-19 Assistance Programme

The National Water Commission (NWC) is encouraging customers to take advantage of its COVID-19 Assistance Programme (CAP), which has been extended until August 31, 2020.

Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Andrew Canon, told JIS News, that the extension was in recognition of the financial constraints that some customers are facing at this time given the impact of the pandemic.

“August is one of those months when people are planning for their back-to-school activities. In noting their expenses, we are urging customers to please put aside some money to pay the water bill… and to take advantage of this (CAP) and settle their outstanding balances,” he said.

“The NWC would rather collect than disconnect, so persons should take advantage of this offer. Irrespective of what customer category you fall in you can benefit from a discount,” he added.

Mr. Canon noted that persons can apply for the discount by visiting the various commercial offices or by logging on to the NWC’s website at nwcjamaica.com. They can also call 888-225-5692.

Under the programme, residential and condominium customers who are behind in bill payments as at May 31, 2020, are eligible for a 30 per cent discount until August 31. Commercial customers can also benefit from a 25 per cent discount on outstanding balances as of May 31, 2020.

“Customers will be benefiting to the tune of half a billion dollars in concessions once they utilise the offer,” Mr. Canon pointed out.

He told JIS News that the objective of the CAP is to balance the needs of financially vulnerable persons with the need for the company’s operations to remain economically viable.

In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, NWC has committed to not disconnecting customers for late payments and waiving the late payment penalty.