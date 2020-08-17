All Systems Go for Nomination Day

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is fully prepared to receive nominations of candidates for the September 3 General Parliamentary Elections. Nomination of candidates to contest the elections will take place on Tuesday, August 18 from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. at designated Nomination Centres across the 63 constituencies.

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, is expecting the day’s activities to flow smoothly. “The necessary arrangements for Nomination Day have been completed. All nomination documents and supplies have been delivered to the constituencies and Returning Officers are ready to accept nominations on Tuesday,” he said.

Due to the COVID-19 safety measures, only a limited number of persons will be allowed inside Nomination Centres, in keeping with physical distancing protocol. All persons entering the nomination compound, including prospective candidates, their supporters, EOJ officials and the media must wear a mask.

“I urge all persons involved in the nomination process to remember to wear a mask to the nomination location. The temperatures of all persons entering the location will be checked and their hands will be sanitized. The security forces will be assisting us with managing the number of persons entering the compound as we seek to adhere to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” said the Director of Elections.

Nomination Procedures

On nomination day, any person wishing to register as a candidate is required to:

1. fill out a nomination form signed by any ten or more electors registered to vote in the constituency;

2. return the form to the Returning Officer between the hours of 10:00a.m. and 2:00p.m.; and

3. pay the nomination fee of J$15,000.

Candidates who receive 12.5 per cent or one-eighth of the total votes in the constituency which he/she contested may be reimbursed his/her nomination fee.

Qualification of Candidates

Subject to the provisions of the Constitution of Jamaica (Sections 39 and 40), any person seeking to enter as a candidate to sit in the House of Representative should: