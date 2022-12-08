New US Peace Corps Volunteers Commissioned

Six American volunteers are set to work in the agriculture and education sectors for two years, under the Peace Corps Jamaica (PCJ) Programme.
They are Julia DaMour and Denise Hampson, who will serve in the education sector, and Joseph Lee, Celia Limon, Hoan Mai and Rosemary Rehm, who have been assigned to the agriculture industry.
All six completed 10 weeks of pre-service training, which included language immersion and working alongside local supervisors, who helped to prepare them for service in both sectors.
They were officially sworn in during a ceremony at the United States (US) Embassy in Kingston, on Wednesday (December 7).
The occasion marked the first official commissioning of volunteers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who delivered the keynote address, praised stakeholders under the partnership facilitating the programme in Jamaica for their commitment to service, particularly the focus on education and agriculture.
“Through the work of the Corps in Agriculture, several farmers have learned alternate crop practices to enhance yield, developed options for safer and more efficient cultivation, and have participated in capacity-building training and workshops that upskill and future-proof planting, cultivation, and harvesting methods,” he said.
Country Director for PCJ, Glenda Green, said the Corps remains committed to maintaining its relationship with Jamaica.
“I challenge you to remember that relationships matter. They are the only thing that truly lasts. If you want your work to be significant and impactful, focus on relationships,” she said.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., were also in attendance.
Peace Corps Jamaica falls under the United States Peace Corps Global Initiative, which has been in partnership with Jamaica for 60 years.
To date, more than 4,025 volunteers have served on the island by working with a wide cross-section of schools, communities, public and private-sector stakeholders.