House Approves Second Supplementary Estimates

The House of Representatives on Wednesday (December 7) approved the Second Supplementary Estimates for fiscal year 2022/23.
It will primarily address the allocation of amounts previously captured under the contingencies in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Head across other ministries, departments and agencies to facilitate implementation of the new compensation system.
The Second Supplementary Estimates facilitated the transfer of $30.4 billion from the contingencies activity of Head 20,000 to the various ministries, departments and agencies.
It also provides for a one-time payment in additional subvention to the local authorities and the University Hospital of the West Indies to assist both to meet their operational expenses. This amount is $1.7 billion.
This increases the Central Government budget for the fiscal year to $973. 7 billion.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, in his remarks, thanked members of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) who met to consider the Second Supplementary Estimates.
“I think Jamaica should know that the cooperation that we have witnessed has nothing to do with parliamentarians being a part of this Second Supplementary Estimates,” Dr. Clarke said.
The Minister pointed out that parliamentarians will have to wait until others are dealt with.
“The cooperation and the urge to get it done is not motivated because we are a part of it, it is [motivation] because we are all here to serve the people of Jamaica,” Dr. Clarke said.