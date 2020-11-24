New NWC Board Charged to Examine All Options to Provide Efficient Potable Water and Sewerage Services

Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, welcomed the new Board of Commissioners of the National Water Commission during a meeting at the Courtleigh Hotel on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Minister Hill charged the Board to examine all options, especially corporatization and privatization of the National Water Commission to bring in large and needed private investment, in order to provide sustainable and efficient potable water and sewerage services to Jamaicans.
The new Commissioners are:
Mr. Michael Shaw – Chairman
Mr. Steven Fong Yee – Deputy Chairman
Mr. Baron Stewart
Mr. Gavin Jordan
Mr. Stephen Edwards
Mr. Tyrone Robinson
Ms. Adonia Chin
Ms. Marion Sophia Brown
Ms. Opal Whyte
The appointment of the Board of Commissioners became effective on October 12, 2020. The Board will serve for a period of three years.