New NWC Board Charged to Examine All Options to Provide Efficient Potable Water and Sewerage Services

Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, welcomed the new Board of Commissioners of the National Water Commission during a meeting at the Courtleigh Hotel on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Minister Hill charged the Board to examine all options, especially corporatization and privatization of the National Water Commission to bring in large and needed private investment, in order to provide sustainable and efficient potable water and sewerage services to Jamaicans.

The new Commissioners are:

Mr. Michael Shaw – Chairman

Mr. Steven Fong Yee – Deputy Chairman

Mr. Baron Stewart

Mr. Gavin Jordan

Mr. Stephen Edwards

Mr. Tyrone Robinson

Ms. Adonia Chin

Ms. Marion Sophia Brown

Ms. Opal Whyte

The appointment of the Board of Commissioners became effective on October 12, 2020. The Board will serve for a period of three years.