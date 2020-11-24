PHOTOS: Handover Of Tablets To Clan Carthy Primary School

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), assists student of the Clan Carthy Primary School, in Kingston, Venecia Cuff, to use a tablet, when she visited the school recently to hand over tablets. More than 40,000 tablets are being distributed across the island by e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam), to students in grades four to six to support virtual learning, and for learners on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH). The objective is to provide needy students with the necessary tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Economic Growth & Job Creation
Education
November 24, 2020
Justice
Health & Wellness
November 24, 2020
JIS radio
November 24, 2020
Sharing the Love | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
November 24, 2020
Jamaica House Weekly | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
November 24, 2020
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
Get the facts