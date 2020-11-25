Government Remains Focused On Strengthening Governance Mechanisms – PIOJ

Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, says the Administration remains focused on strengthening governance institutions and mechanisms, towards achieving improved government effectiveness.

He said this is deemed critical to Jamaica’s post-coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery, to ensure that no citizen is left behind.

Dr. Henry pointed out that this is among the areas that the Administration has prioritised as fundamental pillars for avoiding development losses and maladaptation, as part of the lessons learnt from the implementation, to date, of the country’s long-term National Development Plan – Vision 2030 Jamaica.

Speaking at the PIOJ’s recent digital quarterly briefing, Dr. Henry said Jamaica achieved its target for government effectiveness against the last Vision 2030 Jamaica medium-term target for 2018 and is moving towards the 2021 target.

“Within a whole-of-government [and] whole-of-society approach, effective governance is being driven by initiatives such as the Government of Jamaica’s programme for strategic public-sector transformation and modernisation, led by the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, as well as efforts to strengthen sectoral governance, led by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs),” he pointed out.

Among these efforts, Dr. Henry indicated, are the inclusive and equitable delivery of public goods and services, including healthcare, and education and training that is socio-demographically targeted and relevant; and the design and implementation of high-impact strategic interventions within established performance measurement and accountability frameworks.

The Director General said the efforts also include strengthening the partnership framework and capitalising on social responsibility, as a platform for action.

Dr. Henry indicated that the Government also recognised the need to ensure that all previously determined long-term strategic priorities and development goals under Vision 2030 Jamaica are kept in focus, while identifying “policy bundles and entry points” for development that will serve as “most transformative and catalytic” for renewal and growth.

The Director General pointed out that this is a “key strength” in the response to previous global crises.

Dr. Henry also advised that a third key area relates to advancing science, innovation and technology enablement.

This, he pointed out, includes the digital development of government services towards Jamaica’s transition to a digital society and economy; and strengthening the country’s capacity for risk management and adaptation, and agile shocks and crises, while emphasising that the latter are “elevated priority areas”.

Vision 2030 Jamaica seeks to position the island to achieve developed country status and, in the process, make it the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.