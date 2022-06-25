New Kitchen Block Built At Hanover Infirmary

A new kitchen block has been built at the Hanover Infirmary in Lucea at a cost of approximately $12 million.

The facility, which will serve the infirmary’s 38 residents, replaces the previous kitchen which was closed.

The new kitchen has been outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and appliances, including an industrial stove, refrigerator, microwave oven, and electric mixer, valued approximately $2.1 million.

It was officially opened by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during a ceremony on Friday (June 24).

Mr. McKenzie, in his remarks, said the new kitchen forms part of the Ministry’s renewed thrust to improve and upgrade the island’s infirmaries.

“We have built wards; we have built recreational areas; [and] we have done a number of things. Every infirmary in Jamaica, since 2016, has benefitted from the Government… putting in infrastructure [and] building out new projects,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie indicated that additional upgrades are being programmed for the Lucea infirmary, including construction of a matron’s quarters and establishing a therapeutic park.

He said it is anticipated that the therapeutic park will be completed before Jamaica’s 60th Independence Anniversary on August 6.

The park will facilitate recreational activities for residents that cater to their physical, psychological and social well-being.

Mr. McKenzie further advised that construction of the matron’s quarters is expected to commence by the new financial year, “once we have completed the design.”

For his part, Lucea’s Mayor, Councillor Sheridan Samuels, said the new kitchen will enhance the ability of the infirmary’s staff to prepare meals for the residents.

He pointed out that the structure is well designed and able to withstand the effects of natural disasters, based on the technology used in its construction.

“The kitchen is not only designed to meet the needs of residents, but [is] one that is also in compliance with a variety of regulations that agencies [have stipulated],” he stated.

Meanwhile, Acting Matron at the infirmary, Nurse Kayon Dyer, also welcomed the comfortable environment the kitchen will provide for the staff.