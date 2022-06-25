PHOTOS: GG Receives Letters of Credence from Romania

JIS News
home » JIS News » Governor General
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), participates in the handover of tablet computers to students at the St. Andrew-based Greenwich Town Primary School, on June 21. Others pictured (from left) are Anita Bennett, student; Principal of the school, Andrea Richards, and another student, Jerdane Dixon.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Sport
National Security
Uncategorized
June 25, 2022
Governor General
June 25, 2022
JIS radio
June 26, 2022
Sharing the Love | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
June 24, 2022
Get the Facts | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
June 23, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts