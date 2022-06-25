Police Impose Nightly Curfews In Sections Of St. Catherine

Nightly curfews have been imposed in several sections of St. Catherine by the police.

This is in addition to a State of Public Emergency which was declared for the entire parish, for 14 days, on June 17 by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

A Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Curfew Order indicates that the operations, which commenced on Friday, June 24, are being carried out in Tawes Pen and Ellerslie Pen and 31 St. John’s Road in Spanish Town; Central Village; and Gregory Park.

They will run from 8:00 p.m. until five o’clock the following morning, ending at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

The curfews are pursuant to Regulation 21 of the Emergency Powers (Parish of St. Catherine) (Number 3) Regulations, 2022.

The boundaries of the operations in Tawes Pen and Ellerslie Pen are: North – along St. John’s Road and Williams Street, from the intersection with the Spanish Town Bypass to the intersection with Young Street; South – along the Spanish Town Bypass, from the intersection with March Pen Road to the Old Harbour Road Roundabout; East – along Young Street and March Pen Road, from the intersection with Williams Street to the intersection with the Spanish Town Bypass; and West – continuing along the Spanish Town Bypass, from the Old Harbour Road Roundabout to the intersection with St. John’s Road.

The boundaries in the area of 31 St. John’s Road are: North – along St. John’s Road and Williams Street, from the intersection with the Spanish Town Bypass to the intersection with Young Street; South – along the Spanish Town Bypass, from the intersection with March Pen Road to the Old Harbour Roundabout; East – along Young Street and March Pen Road, from the intersection with Williams Street to the intersection with the Spanish Town Bypass; and West – continuing along the Spanish Town Bypass, from the Old Harbour Road Roundabout to the intersection with St. John’s Road.

The area for the curfew in Central Village covers: Southern Section – North – along Nelson Mandela Highway, from Andrews Lane in the east to the dirt road between Union Estate and Twickenham Housing Scheme – approximately 878 metres; South – along the northern bank of the Rio Cobre, from the western boundary (end of Big Lane – Board Jungle) to the eastern boundary (where the river bends in a north/south direction) – approximately 1,417 metres; East – along an imaginary line from Nelson Mandela Highway, along Andrews Lane and continuing along the western bank of the Rio Cobre to the intersection with the southern boundary – approximately 746 metres; and West – along the dirt road between Union Estate and Twickenham Housing Scheme, turning right onto Central Road and continuing to the northern bank of the Rio Cobre – approximately 1,150 metres.

For the Northern Section, the boundary runs North – along an imaginary line in the vicinity of the football field at Zambia, stretching across to Windsor Heights Road above Compound – approximately 662 metres; South – along the eastbound lane of Nelson Mandela Highway, from the vicinity of the ackee factory, to the entrance of Compound (taxi stand) – approximately 708 metres; East – along an imaginary line, from the eastbound lane of Nelson Mandela Highway to the intersection with the northern boundary (where the road turns to the left) – approximately 383 metres; and West – along an imaginary line, from the eastbound lane of Nelson Mandela Highway to the football field at Zambia intersecting with the northern boundary – approximately 344 metres.

The boundary for the operation in Gregory Park runs: North – along Dyke Road, about 1,759 metres from the roundabout to Portmore Villa Boulevard and Dyke Road; South – along the train line from the intersection of Dyke Road, to the intersection of Municipal Boulevard – about 2,080 metres; East – along Dyke Road, about 695 metres from the intersection with Portmore Villa Boulevard to the train line; and West – along Municipal Boulevard, about 1,322 metres from the intersection of the train line to the round-a-bout.

The police advise that all persons in these areas are required to remain indoors during the hours of the curfews.