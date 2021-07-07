New Building Pipe Laying Project To Begin on Monday July 12, 2021

The National Water Commission in keeping with its Water Supply Improvement drive, will commence the New Building Water Supply Project in St Elizabeth, on Monday July 12, 2021.

The project which is expected to last seven (7) months, will involve the laying of approximately 7.5 km of 4-inch distribution pipeline. The project, upon completion will benefit residents of New Building.

In this initial stage, there will be some dust and noise nuisance, however all necessary measures will be implemented to minimize these effects.

The NWC apologises for any inconvenience that this necessary project work may cause and craves the patience and understanding of the residents.