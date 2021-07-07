NWC To carry Out Major Sewer Pipeline Repairs In Downtown Montego Bay, St James

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the Sewer Pipeline repair work, which was scheduled for Saturday 3rd July to Monday 5th July 2021, has been rescheduled to 9:00 pm Saturday 10th July to 6:00 am Monday 12th July 2021.

This work will start from Union Street along Long Lane Junction to Strand Street unto Church Street, in Montego Bay, St James.

The NWC is urging pedestrians to traverse the corridor with caution and that motorist observe all the traffic signs or use alternate routes during the period of work.

The NWC apologises for any inconvenience this necessary work may cause and craves the patience and understanding of the public.