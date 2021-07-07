Tourism Minister Says Country’s Response To COVID-19 Has Attention Of Airline Partners

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica’s COVID-19 response, plus the country’s ever-growing reputation as a safe and seamless destination, has been getting the attention of airline partners and travellers from all over the world.

Mr. Bartlett, who was speaking to reporters at the Sangster International Airport (SIA), following the inaugural Edelweiss Air flight WK028 from Zurich, Switzerland, on July 5, said there is now every indication that Jamaica’s tourism recovery is not only on a rapid rise, but there is also strong evidence to suggest that investor confidence is growing.

“Safety and security are top of mind for today’s travellers, and we are proud to have put in place highly successful and effective protocols that give them peace of mind when visiting our destination,” the Minister noted.

“These protocols, including our Resilient Corridors, are one of the reasons Jamaica is regarded as a leading example of how to create a safe and seamless travel experience for visitors who fly here daily and experience all our island has to offer,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett argued that it is through “this type of thought leadership” that Jamaica’s tourism has started its recovery and is well on its way to welcoming 1.7 million visitors by the end of 2021.

He added that this is also another positive sign for tourism in Jamaica, which “is arguably the most connected destination in the region”.

“Today’s flight is a special occasion, as it marks Edelweiss’ first service to Jamaica, and I would like to extend a warm welcome to those who flew from Zurich and all who have joined us at the award-winning Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to celebrate,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Meanwhile, Director of Tourism, Donovan White, said the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has been working consistently to attract visitors, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We work very hard for the demand that we have created and we have spared no effort in the marketplace to ensure that Jamaica is positioned as one of the best destinations available to travellers who are ready to travel,” he noted.

Edelweiss Air, an affiliate of Swiss International Airlines and member of the Lufthansa Group, is operating from its hub in Zurich, which is the largest city in Switzerland and also the global centre for banking and finance.

In addition to its existing holiday destinations, Edelweiss added Montego Bay, Jamaica, to its six new destinations route network this summer. This new flight will further expand Edelweiss’ tourism offer in the Caribbean.

The inaugural flight, using an airbus 330 aircraft, had 98 passengers and 10 crew members on board. The once-weekly service from Zurich will operate on Mondays.