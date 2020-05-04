New Broughton on Track with COVID-19 Preparations

Story Highlights “We continue to say that the virus won’t appear here by accident – it would be brought in either by a visitor or an officer. With visitations suspended, it is now the responsibility of the officers to keep out the virus. Nevertheless, we still have to review what is taking place at all facilities island-wide, by ensuring preventative measures are being followed,” said Senator Samuda.

Senator Samuda said the Commissioner and his team are ensuring that mask protocols are in line with the Prime Minister’s order under the Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) (No. 4) Order, 2020 as well as standards outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The NBSRC houses 26 inmates aged 60 and older.

Minister without Portfolio, Senator the Honourable Matthew Samuda says New Broughton Sunset Rehabilitation Centre (NBSRC) is prepared to combat COVID-19, should it enter the low-risk facility located in Broughton, Manchester.

The Senator made the observation today, after a tour of the facility alongside Commissioner of Corrections, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Gary Rowe and other senior officials within the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

“The Medical Unit at DCS continues to provide tele-counselling to members of staff, inmates and wards as well as best practice training in the use of personal protective equipment (PPE),” he said.

He pointed out that when there are no official tours taking place, weekly meetings are held with all superintendents to go through a checklist, “to ensure temperature checks are being done, wash stations are in place and masks are being worn by all staff”. He added that to help curb the spread of COVID-19, a medical/travel related questionnaire is also being used at the entrances to all correctional institutions.

