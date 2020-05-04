PHOTOS: KSAMC Child Month Wreath Laying Ceremony

Shoppers purchase produce at a farmers’ market which was hosted at the Barbican football field in North East St. Andrew on Thursday (April 30). The event, which was organised by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), forms part of efforts to assist farmers in disposing of excess produce resulting from a downturn in demand, particularly within several key sectors such as tourism, due to the negative economic ripple impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Click to view more