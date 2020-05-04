Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth

PHOTOS: KSAMC Child Month Wreath Laying Ceremony

Youth
May 4, 2020
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, lays a wreath at the Secret Garden Monument in downtown Kingston during a ceremony on Sunday (May 3) in memory of the nation’s children who have died under tragic and violent circumstances. The event was organized by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) as part of activities commemorating Child Month during May under the theme: ‘Unplug Negativity, Connect Positivity… Think!!!’.

 

Kingston’s Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, lays a wreath at the Secret Garden Monument in downtown Kingston during a ceremony on Sunday (May 3) in memory of the nation’s children who have died under tragic and violent circumstances. The event was organized by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) as part of activities commemorating Child Month during May under the theme: ‘Unplug Negativity, Connect Positivity… Think!!!’.
Skip to content