463 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Jamaica

Story Highlights There are now 463 confirmed Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica, with the addition of 31 new positives in the last 24 hours.

Of the 31 new cases, there are 11 males and 20 females, with ages ranging from eight (8) years to 72 years. Of the 31 cases, seven (7) are employees of the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, five (5) are contacts of employees of that workplace cluster and 19 are under investigation.

There are now 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine. They are primarily from the parishes of St. Catherine and Kingston and St. Andrew. Their ages range from 18 years to 53 years. They include 163 females and 54 males.

There are now 35 imported cases; 145 that are contacts of a confirmed case; nine (9) that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and 274 that are under investigation. Two hundred and seventeen (217) of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine.

Most (286 or 62%) of the confirmed cases are females and 177 or 38% males. The ages of all the confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

So far, 5,215 samples have been tested. Of the 5,215, in addition to the 463 that have returned positive results:

• 4,716 are negative; and

• 36 are pending.

Four hundred and thirty six (436) samples were tested in the last 24 hours, 85 at the National Influenza Centre and 351 at the National Public Health Laboratory.

There are 433 persons in isolation and 88 in quarantine in a Government facility. Eight (8) persons have died. Thirty-three (33) persons have recovered.

The following is the clinical update in tabular form, as provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020.