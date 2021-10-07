NCOTA Endorses Transport Operators COVID-19 Initiative

The National Council of Taxi Associations (NCOTA) has endorsed the Transport Operators COVID-19 initiative, which was launched on October 5 at the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging more transport operators to get vaccinated by providing them with gas vouchers.

Speaking at the virtual event, NCOTA President, Allan Blair, said that the group welcomed the initiative, while acknowledging that travelling by route taxis creates a risk for disease spread.

“Owing to the fact that the route taxi fraternity is one of the most frequently used modes of transportation and that it is one of the most vulnerable avenues that have the potential of spreading the COVID-19 virus, I believe it is critical for our operators to be vaccinated, as they are more prone to the spreading and the contracting of this virus,” the President said.

“It is with this in mind and the general safety of our population that I endorse this approach taken by Johnson’s Petroleum and United Company Ltd., and the Ministry of Transport and Mining in encouraging our operators and drivers to get vaccinated to slow down the spread of this virus,” Mr. Blair added.

He highlighted the ripple effect that the spread of the virus, which has reached pandemic status, can cause.

“The safety and comfort of the commuting public is critical to the containment and prevention of the spread. Our families and friends are critical to the sustaining of a vibrant and growing society, so we welcome this approach and we lobby our members to participate in this drive to stem the spread of the virus,” the President said.

Mr. Blair recognised Transport and Mining Minister, Robert Montague, for his role and highlighted the display of corporate social responsibility by the petroleum company.

“We laud your efforts Minister and Johnson’s Petroleum as we continue to support the building of our sector,” he added.

The initiative is the brainchild of Managing Director of Johnson’s Petroleum and United Company Ltd, Lynford Johnson, who approached Minister Montague with the proposal.

Under the programme, which will run from October 15 to November 15, 2021, vouchers valued at $2,500 can be redeemed at any United Petroleum or Johnson Petroleum location by registered route taxi operators who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The partnership between the petroleum company and the Ministry of Transport and Mining, through the Transport Authority, is aimed at assisting the Government in encouraging the players in the transport sector to get vaccinated.